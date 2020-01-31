‘The Crown’ ending with Season 5, final Queen casting announced

Send this page to someone via email

Netflix’s The Crown has tapped its next — and final — Queen Elizabeth II: Imelda Staunton.

The TV series based on the Royal Family is coming to a close after its fifth season, creator Peter Morgan announced on Friday.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to confirm Imelda Staunton as Her Majesty the Queen for the fifth and final season, taking The Crown into the 21st century,” he said, per The Guardian.

“Imelda is an astonishing talent and will be a fantastic successor to Claire Foy and Olivia Colman.”

Morgan added that he originally imagined the show to run for six seasons, but that has since changed as they’ve started working on Season 5.

“It has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop,” he continued.

“I’m grateful to Netflix and Sony for supporting me in this decision.”

The hit series’ most recent season just wrapped up in November 2019.

It featured a young Prince Charles (played by Josh O’Connor), as well as a Prince Philip (played by Tobias Menzies) grappling with his mental health struggles and his absent mother, Princess Alice of Greece.

Olivia Colman took over from Claire Foy as the Queen.

In the upcoming Season 4, fans will be treated to their very first on-screen Lady Diana Spencer, who went on to become the Princess of Wales, to be played by British actor Emma Corrin.

“Beyond excited and honoured to be joining The Crown for its fourth season,” Corrin said.

“I have been glued to the show since the first episode,” she continued, “and to think I’m now joining this incredibly talented acting family is just surreal. Princess Diana was an icon, and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring.

“To be given the chance to explore her through Peter Morgan’s writing is the most exceptional opportunity, and I will strive to do her justice!”

