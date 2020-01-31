No charges to be laid in death of 2-year-old Alberta girl Brielle Morrison

Send this page to someone via email

More than a year after the RCMP’s major crimes unit took over the investigation into the death of an Alberta toddler, investigators said Friday no charges will be laid.

Brielle Morrison was two years old when she died in hospital on Aug. 6, 2018. She’d been rushed to the hospital four days earlier with serious injuries, which officers didn’t give any further details on.

The little girl’s parents shared custody of her, and she was in her mother’s care when she was injured, according to her father, Craig Morrison.

Brielle’s aunt, Tammy Morgan, told Global News on Friday the child suffered a cracked skull and bruised spine after a fall.

Craig Morrison found dead seven months after death of his daughter Brielle. Family says he died of a broken heart. Tammy Morgan

The RCMP has not released information on how Brielle died and did not confirm who was watching her when she was hurt.

In a brief media statement, the RCMP said “the evidence in this case does not support any charges.”

In March 2019, Brielle’s father Craig was found dead. Family members told Global News he’d been dealing with unimaginable heartbreak after the loss of his daughter.

“She was his whole world… When she was gone, he was so sad. He tried, he tried. He tried to work a lot of hours, he tried to put on a good front, but he was hurting,” Morgan said at the time.