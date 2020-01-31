Edmonton Oilers set for showdown with defending champs

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers will try to beat the St. Louis Blues for the first time in over a year when the two teams meet Friday night at Rogers Place.

The Blues have won the last four meetings between the two teams.

“They’re the cup champs, right?” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said. “They’re strong all over the ice. They have two good goalies. Their back end is solid. They have forwards who can play hard, can check hard, and score goals.”

This season, the Oilers have lost two close games to the Blues.

On Nov. 6, they trailed 3-1 after two. Zack Kassian pulled the Oilers within a goal, but the Blues put it away with two empty netters in the final minute.

On Dec. 18, the Blues were up 2-0 late in the third. James Neal scored with 1:50 left. The Oilers went on the power play after the Blues unsuccessfully challenged for goalie interference. Leon Draisaitl hit the post with 19 seconds left, the Blues won 2-1.

“You just never know what to expect,” Blues defenceman Colton Parayko said. “The games are fun. Anything can happen. They have some pretty good players who can make things happen.”

Oilers head coach Dave Tippett said neither Tyler Benson nor William Lagesson will play. Both were called up from Bakersfield Thursday night, with Joakim Nygard and Kris Russell being placed on injured reserve. Nygard had hand surgery Friday while Russell is in concussion protocol.

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Neal – McDavid – Chiasson

Nugent-Hopkins – Draisaitl – Yamamoto

Khaira – Sheahan – Archibald

Gagner – Haas – Chiasson

Klefbom – Larsson

Nurse – Bear

Jones – Benning

Koskinen

The Oilers and Blues are on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game will start at 7 p.m.