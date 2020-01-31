Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

Camps being offered in Guelph during teachers’ strike

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 31, 2020 2:21 pm
Education Minister Stephen Lecce discusses contract talks with teachers
The Ontario government and the union that represents the province’s elementary teachers are back at the table on Wednesday. It’s unclear if contract talks will continue and strikes with multiple unions are continuing this week and next. Travis Dhanraj speaks with Education Minister Stephen Lecce.

The City of Guelph is offering camps at the Guelph Sports Dome on Feb. 4 and Feb. 6 for families affected by striking teachers.

The camps, which cost $41.41, are for kids who are four to 12 years of age and includes games, crafts and songs.

READ MORE: Where are Ontario teachers striking next?

All public elementary schools and all Catholic schools in the Royal City will be closed on Feb. 4 if members of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) and the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) hold a one-day strike.

The ETFO is also planning a province-wide strike on Feb. 6 as the union ramps up job action amid tense contract talks with the government.

The third day of negotiations between the two sides was planned for Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

ETFO has said job action will increase to each board striking twice a week, starting next week, if no deal is reached.

ETFO , Ontario government to resume contract talks
ETFO , Ontario government to resume contract talks

Camp registration can be done over the phone by calling 519-837-5699. The camp code for Feb. 4 is 235277 and the code for Feb. 6 is 235278.

READ MORE: Camps being offered in Waterloo Region during February teachers’ strikes

The city said parents will be refunded if the camp is cancelled.

Children should wear running shoes to the camp and bring peanut-free lunches and snacks.

More information can be found on the city’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphETFOCity of GuelphTeachers StrikeOntario Teachers StrikeOECTAUpper Grand District School BoardWellington Catholic District School BoardTeachers strike GuelphDay camps Guelph
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.