Camps being offered in Guelph during teachers’ strike

The City of Guelph is offering camps at the Guelph Sports Dome on Feb. 4 and Feb. 6 for families affected by striking teachers.

The camps, which cost $41.41, are for kids who are four to 12 years of age and includes games, crafts and songs.

All public elementary schools and all Catholic schools in the Royal City will be closed on Feb. 4 if members of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) and the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) hold a one-day strike.

The ETFO is also planning a province-wide strike on Feb. 6 as the union ramps up job action amid tense contract talks with the government.

The third day of negotiations between the two sides was planned for Friday.

ETFO has said job action will increase to each board striking twice a week, starting next week, if no deal is reached.

Camp registration can be done over the phone by calling 519-837-5699. The camp code for Feb. 4 is 235277 and the code for Feb. 6 is 235278.

The city said parents will be refunded if the camp is cancelled.

Children should wear running shoes to the camp and bring peanut-free lunches and snacks.

More information can be found on the city’s website.

Labour Update OECTA Province wide full withdrawal of services planned for Tuesday, February 4, 2020 https://t.co/T8D5BGiOBK — Wellington Catholic (@WellingtonCath) January 28, 2020

LABOUR UPDATE: All UGDSB ELEMENTARY schools will be CLOSED to students on Feb. 4 & Feb. 6, unless the ETFO strikes are averted. UGDSB SECONDARY schools will be OPEN to students. INFO: https://t.co/n4ZDnxsojr pic.twitter.com/jZlDWRgR3t — Upper Grand DSB (@ugdsb) January 27, 2020