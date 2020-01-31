Teen waiting for bus assaulted, robbed on Carling Avenue, 3 boys charged: Ottawa police

Send this page to someone via email

Three teenagers are facing charges after a 16-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted and robbed while waiting for the bus on Thursday night, Ottawa police say.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Carling Avenue, west of downtown Ottawa, at around 9:30 p.m., police said Friday.

Two 14-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy allegedly approached the teenager at the bus stop, physically assaulted him and stole his cell phone and air pods, according to police.

The boy who was attacked suffered serious – but not critical – injuries and he was taken to hospital, police spokesperson Const. Amy Gagnon said.

The officers at the scene got “detailed descriptions of the suspects” from witnesses and were able to track down and arrest all three nearby, police said in a news release.

No weapon was used in the incident, Gagnon said. She couldn’t confirm whether the injured teenager remained in hospital Friday.

The three teenagers accused in the case have been charged with robbery and assault causing bodily harm, the police service said.

All three were released into their parents’ custody and are scheduled to appear in court on an unspecified date in March, according to police.