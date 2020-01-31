Economist praises premier’s push for immigration, population growth in N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

A prominent economist says New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is doing the right thing in his efforts to increase immigration and grow the population.

Herb Emery, the Vaughan Chair in Economics at the University of New Brunswick, says if the province doesn’t invest in attracting newcomers, it won’t be able to maintain service levels.

On Thursday, Higgs used his state of the province address to say he’s pushing the federal government to allow at least 10,000 newcomers to settle in New Brunswick each year.

He said the goal is to raise the population to one million by 2040. The latest census data from 2016 put the number at roughly 747,000.

The premier says companies need to look at bringing in families rather than just individuals in order to improve retention.

Emery says there should also be an intermediary to better match employers with talent.