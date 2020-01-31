Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign Jake Thomas

By The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2020 12:17 pm
Defensive lineman Jake Thomas has signed a one-year contract extension with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Defensive lineman Jake Thomas has signed a one-year contract extension with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Handout / Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The longest-serving current Blue Bomber is staying in Winnipeg.

The Bombers have given Canadian defensive tackle Jake Thomas a one-year extension.

The 2020 season will be Thomas’ ninth in Winnipeg.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers agree to terms with Jake Thomas

The native of Douglas, N.B., had a career-best five sacks last year. He also had 22 defensive tackles as the Blue Bombers won the Grey Cup.

The Acadia University product was drafted 29th overall by the Bombers in 2012.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
