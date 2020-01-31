Menu

Crime

Port Hope police investigating after graffiti found on Cavan Street building

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 31, 2020 2:18 pm
Port Hope police say the incident is believed to have happened on Wednesday night or Thursday morning.
Port Hope police say the incident is believed to have happened on Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

Police in Port Hope are investigating after officers say graffiti was found on a building on Thursday.

The Port Hope Police Service says a Cavan Street property owner discovered graffiti on an exterior wall of his building and reported it to law enforcement on Thursday.

READ MORE: Ottawa police investigating after Indigenous mural defaced at Algonquin College

According to police, the incident is believed to have occurred sometime overnight on Wednesday or early Thursday morning.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 905-885-8123, ext. 142, or email or Crime Stoppers.

