Winnipeg’s mild January will finish just outside the Top 10 warmest on record

Send this page to someone via email

The month of January has been a gloomy one in Winnipeg with plenty of cloud cover, but also some very mild temperatures that place the daily mean average temperature well above normal.

Winnipeg’s daytime highs through Jan. 30, 2020. Global News

A quick look at the daytime high temperatures gives a good indication temperatures were generally warmer than normal. Of course this doesn’t tell the whole story, but the daily mean average temperature through Jan. 30, 2020 sits at -12.8 Celsius.

Story continues below advertisement

Based on climatology statistics from Environment and Climate Change Canada from 1980 to 2010, January typically averages out to be -16.4 C.

With these mild conditions, here are the warmest Januarys on record for Winnipeg since records began in 1872.

-7.6° (2006) -10.6° (1944) -10.8° (2012) -11.4° (1942) -11.5° (1992) -11.6° (1990) -11.8° (1919) -11.8° (1987) -11.9° (1958) -12.2° (1931) -12.4° (1983) -12.6° (2001) -12.8°* (2020)

Winnipeggers will once again experience warmer than normal weather on Jan. 31, which could bring up the daily mean average temperature slightly but it is unlikely to crack the top 10.

January 2019 was decidedly colder. Follow the link here for a reminder of how the last year began.

2:40 Enjoying Manitoba winters on the slopes Enjoying Manitoba winters on the slopes