Traffic enforcement blitz sees Central Okanagan RCMP hand out nearly 60 tickets

Police in the Central Okanagan say they handed out nearly 60 driving tickets in Kelowna on Tuesday afternoon for various infractions, including 38 for using an electronic device while behind the wheel.

There was no word from police as to where they handed out the tickets, but they said officers used both visible and undercover techniques.

Overall, police say they issued 57 violation tickets, 15 of them for failing to wear a seatbelt.

“Our traffic enforcement officers used several methods, including putting plainclothes spotters on busy streets in Kelowna,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“They would report their observations to a uniformed officer who would then be called in to conduct the traffic stop.”

Involved in the enforcement were officers from the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section and RCMP Central Okanagan Traffic Services.

Police say using an electronic device while driving comes with a $368 fine and four demerit points, while failing to wear a seatbelt has a fine of $167.

“Drivers need to remember that their focus should be on the road at all times. It’s a driver’s responsibility to be safe and responsible,” said Const. David Carter of the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section.

“We are always on the lookout for unsafe drivers.”