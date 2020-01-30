CIBC to slash undisclosed number of jobs in coming months: memo

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — CIBC is cutting an undisclosed number of positions as the bank continues to cut costs and improve its efficiency.

In a memo to staff, chief executive Victor Dodig says that while it has made “good progress” in transforming the bank, it needs to keep a “careful eye on costs.”

The Toronto bank’s efficiency ratio was 55.5 per cent at year-end, improved from 60.4 per cent in 2015.

However, Dodig says the bank needs to lower this ratio further to make it a strong competitor and good long-term investment.

He says it is continuing to identify “opportunities to simplify our bank and work differently,” including streamlining decision-making.

Dodig says some employees will therefore be leaving the bank in the coming months.

A bank spokesman declined to provide additional comment, including the potential number of employees affected.

