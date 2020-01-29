Menu

Chef Rob Feenie’s Soy Sesame Toro Salad recipe

By Global News
Posted January 29, 2020 3:36 pm
Updated January 30, 2020 5:45 pm
Chef Rob Feenie shares recipe for Soy Sesame Toro Salad
Chef Feenie shows-off his recipe for Soy Sesame Toro Salad while sharing the inside scoop on his new TV series.

Chef Rob Feenie is one of several Vancouver-based top chefs appearing on the judging panel for the Food Network’s new culinary competition ‘Wall of Chef’. Chef Feenie shows-off his recipe for Soy Sesame Toro Salad while sharing the inside scoop on his new series.

Soy Sesame Toro Salad

Ingredients

2 oz quality red or albacore toro diced ½”

25 g avocado diced ¼”

15 g cucumber diced ¼”

5 g shiso

30 ml soy sesame sauce

1 g black and white sesame seeds

Sambal Sesame Sauce

1 cup soy sauce

½ cup Sambal

2 tbsp sesame oil

20 g chopped green onions

Instructions: 

Whisk together all Sambal Sesame Sauce ingredients.  Mix well.

Combine toro, avocado, cucumber, green onions and 30ml Sambal Sesame Sauce in a mixing bowl.  Mix well. Place in a chilled bowl and serve.

bc recipes
