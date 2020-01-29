Chef Rob Feenie’s Soy Sesame Toro Salad recipe

Chef Rob Feenie is one of several Vancouver-based top chefs appearing on the judging panel for the Food Network’s new culinary competition ‘Wall of Chef’. Chef Feenie shows-off his recipe for Soy Sesame Toro Salad while sharing the inside scoop on his new series.
Soy Sesame Toro Salad
Ingredients
2 oz quality red or albacore toro diced ½”
25 g avocado diced ¼”
15 g cucumber diced ¼”
5 g shiso
30 ml soy sesame sauce
1 g black and white sesame seeds
Sambal Sesame Sauce
1 cup soy sauce
½ cup Sambal
2 tbsp sesame oil
20 g chopped green onions
Instructions:
Whisk together all Sambal Sesame Sauce ingredients. Mix well.
Combine toro, avocado, cucumber, green onions and 30ml Sambal Sesame Sauce in a mixing bowl. Mix well. Place in a chilled bowl and serve.
