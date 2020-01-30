Toronto duo facing drug charges after Regina police seize nearly $30K plus cocaine

Send this page to someone via email

Two people from Toronto are facing weapon and drug charges in Regina after city police seized $29,135 in Canadian currency along with 1.164 kilograms of cocaine, including crack.

Louis Aloysius, 23, and Efren Ivan Villanueva Cuenca, 23, were jointly charged with trafficking cocaine, possessing proceeds of crime over $5,000 and possessing a prohibited weapon, that being brass knuckles.

The two were arrested Wednesday in the area of Parliament Place following a drug investigation by the Regina Police Service.

Both Aloysius and Cuenca made their first court appearance Thursday at Regina Provincial Court.

