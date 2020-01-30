Man wanted for attempted robbery in Hamilton underground garage

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say a woman was not injured after a man tried to rob her in an underground parking lot in the city’s downtown core Wednesday night.

Investigators say just before 10 p.m., the woman got out of her car in the underground lot near King Street West and Bay Street North and was grabbed from behind by a man demanding money.

The woman told police the robbery was interrupted when someone else walked by, distracting the man, who took off running before he had the chance to take anything.

Police are looking for a man in his 30s.

Anyone who may have information or who was in the area at the time is asked to call police.

