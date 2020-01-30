Beyoncé opens up about Kobe Bryant’s death: ‘You are deeply missed’

Send this page to someone via email

Beyoncé has opened up about the death of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant.

The 38-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share photos of Bryant, who died on Sunday after the helicopter he was in went down in Calabasas, Calif.

“I will continue to diligently pray for your Queens. You are deeply missed beloved Kobe,” Beyonce captioned a photo of Bryant with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who also died in the crash.

She also posted a photo of Bryant as a child and another photo of Gianna.

Fellow singers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira spoke about Bryant on Thursday during a press conference for their upcoming Super Bowl halftime show in Miami.

Both said they found out about Bryant’s death from their partners. Bryant had attended concerts by both performers and both women had befriended the basketball superstar.

“I think it’s affecting everybody so much because it’s just reminding us, again, of how fragile life is and how we have to appreciate every single moment and how we have to love people when they’re here,” said Lopez.

“I can’t imagine the pain that his family is going through right now. Life is so fragile. and that’s why we have to live every moment as intensely as we can. And I think we’ll all be remembering Kobe on Sunday,” said Shakira. “And we’ll be celebrating life and celebrating diversity in this country. I’m sure he’ll be very proud to see the message that we’re going to try to convey onstage.”

Lopez added that she’s been praying for Bryant’s widow Vanessa and “wishing that the nightmare was over.”

She said the death will “affect us forever.”

“What we’re trying to do is spread love, kindness and bring everyone together.”

Bryant’s death, she said, has spread a message of unity.

“We can’t be so at odds all the time and I think that’s part of our mission and our message, too.”

—With files from The Associated Press