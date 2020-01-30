Menu

Entertainment

Beyoncé opens up about Kobe Bryant’s death: ‘You are deeply missed’

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted January 30, 2020 5:51 pm
(L-R) Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant, Beyonce and Jay-Z attend Sprite's 3rd Annual Jay-Z And Lebron James' "Two Kings" Dinner & After Party.
(L-R) Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant, Beyonce and Jay-Z attend Sprite's 3rd Annual Jay-Z And Lebron James' "Two Kings" Dinner & After Party. Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Beyoncé has opened up about the death of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant.

The 38-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share photos of Bryant, who died on Sunday after the helicopter he was in went down in Calabasas, Calif.

“I will continue to diligently pray for your Queens. You are deeply missed beloved Kobe,” Beyonce captioned a photo of Bryant with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who also died in the crash.

READ MORE: Comedian Ari Shaffir responds after backlash over Kobe Bryant comments

She also posted a photo of Bryant as a child and another photo of Gianna.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Fellow singers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira spoke about Bryant on Thursday during a press conference for their upcoming Super Bowl halftime show in Miami.

Story continues below advertisement

Both said they found out about Bryant’s death from their partners. Bryant had attended concerts by both performers and both women had befriended the basketball superstar.

“I think it’s affecting everybody so much because it’s just reminding us, again, of how fragile life is and how we have to appreciate every single moment and how we have to love people when they’re here,” said Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira reflect on death of Kobe Bryant
Jennifer Lopez, Shakira reflect on death of Kobe Bryant

“I can’t imagine the pain that his family is going through right now. Life is so fragile. and that’s why we have to live every moment as intensely as we can. And I think we’ll all be remembering Kobe on Sunday,” said Shakira. “And we’ll be celebrating life and celebrating diversity in this country. I’m sure he’ll be very proud to see the message that we’re going to try to convey onstage.”

READ MORE: ‘We are completely devastated’ — Vanessa Bryant’s first statement after Kobe, Gianna’s death

Lopez added that she’s been praying for Bryant’s widow Vanessa and “wishing that the nightmare was over.”

She said the death will “affect us forever.”

“What we’re trying to do is spread love, kindness and bring everyone together.”

Bryant’s death, she said, has spread a message of unity.

“We can’t be so at odds all the time and I think that’s part of our mission and our message, too.”

Story continues below advertisement

—With files from The Associated Press

