Teen killed in snowmobile collision with semi on Manitoba logging road

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 30, 2020 3:11 pm
Prince George RCMP
Swan River RCMP are investigating a fatal snowmobile crash on a logging road in Duck Mountain Provincial Park Wednesday. Global News

A teenage snowmobiler is dead following a collision with a semi in Duck Mountain Provincial Park on Wednesday.

Police say two snowmobiles were heading north on a logging road around 3:45 p.m. when one crashed into a southbound semi-trailer.

The driver of the snowmobile, a 16-year-old boy from the RM of Minitonas-Bowsman, died at the scene.

READ MORE: 2 Manitoba men killed in separate weekend snowmobile crashes

The other snowmobiler, a 17-year-old boy, and the driver of the semi, a 32-year-old man from the RM of Swan Valley West, were not hurt.

Police say alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash.

Swan River RCMP continue to investigate with help from a traffic analyst.

