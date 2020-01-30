GRT employees ratify tentative deal, buses could return Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Buses are one step closer to getting back on the roads in Waterloo Region as Grand River Transit employees ratified an agreement with the region, Unifor Local 4304 announced Thursday.

The next step in ending the strike will be a vote by the regional council to ratify the agreement.

“Our bargaining committee was committed to addressing the priorities of the members leading into this set of negotiations, and that is reflected in the results. I would like to congratulate everyone involved on a job well-done,” Unifor National President Jerry Dias said in a statement.

The region said Wednesday that it will vote on Friday morning which would see buses return to action on Saturday.

GRT drivers, mechanics, vehicle service attendants and dispatchers walked off the job on Jan. 21, two days after rejecting a tentative agreement with the region.

