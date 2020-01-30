Menu

Canada

GRT employees ratify tentative deal, buses could return Saturday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 30, 2020 1:28 pm
A Grand River Transit bus travels down Krug Street in Kitchener during Wednesday's storm.
A Grand River Transit bus travels down Krug Street in Kitchener during Wednesday's storm. Kevin Nielsen / Global News / File

Buses are one step closer to getting back on the roads in Waterloo Region as Grand River Transit employees ratified an agreement with the region, Unifor Local 4304 announced Thursday.

The next step in ending the strike will be a vote by the regional council to ratify the agreement.

READ MORE: Grand River Transit employees union reach tentative agreement with region

“Our bargaining committee was committed to addressing the priorities of the members leading into this set of negotiations, and that is reflected in the results. I would like to congratulate everyone involved on a job well-done,” Unifor National President Jerry Dias said in a statement.

The region said Wednesday that it will vote on Friday morning which would see buses return to action on Saturday.

READ MORE: Grand River Transit talks to resume Tuesday in bid to end strike

GRT drivers, mechanics, vehicle service attendants and dispatchers walked off the job on Jan. 21, two days after rejecting a tentative agreement with the region.

