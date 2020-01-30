Man thanks vet for saving his dog — with $6M Super Bowl ad

Send this page to someone via email

After a man’s dog was saved from deadly cancer, he decided to give his vet a “thank you” — worth $6 million.

Last summer, David MacNeil’s seven-year-old golden retriever, Scout, was diagnosed with cancer. His veterinarian told him that Scout only had a month to live.

Unable to reckon with this prognosis, MacNeil opted for aggressive cancer treatment at the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine for his beloved pup, which made the tumour vanish almost completely, Madison, Wisc.’s WMTV reports.

“There he was in this little room, standing in the corner … and he’s wagging his tail at me,” MacNeil, founder and CEO of WeatherTech, said. “I’m like, ‘I’m not putting that dog down. There’s just absolutely no way.”

Though Scout only had a one per cent chance of survival, WeatherTech’s unofficial mascot pulled through.

Now, the golden canine is the star of a 30-second Super Bowl ad that cost his owner a whopping US$6 million.

It’s called “Lucky Dog” and features the heartwarming story of Scout’s unlikely survival. The opening montage shows the dog running on the beach and asks viewers to donate to the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine.

The pricey ad, paid for by MacNeil’s company, is set to air during the second quarter of the Super Bowl.

WeatherTech makes automotive accessories like customized floor mats, and also manufactures home and pet care products.

“Most people know what we do,” MacNeil told WMTV. “But [we asked] what can we do that’s going to have a bigger impact?”

This isn’t Scout’s first time in the spotlight. The dog, also known as the company’s “spokescanine,” also starred in last year’s Super Bowl ad for WeatherTech before he was diagnosed, according to KNX 1070.

MacNeil said he hopes the commercial will bring awareness to cancer commonly affecting dogs.

“Scout’s illness devastated us,” MacNeil told the school, KNX 1070 reported. “We wanted this year’s Super Bowl effort to not only raise awareness, but also financial support for the incredible research and innovative treatments happening at the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine, where Scout is still a patient.”

All the funds raised from the ad will support research at the school as it works towards better diagnosis, treatment and prevention of cancer.

“Pets make a difference in your life,” the ad says. “You can make a difference in theirs.”

