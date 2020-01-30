Waterloo police investigating report of suspicious incident at downtown Kitchener school

Send this page to someone via email

A report of a suspicious incident that occurred on Tuesday at Suddaby Public School in downtown Kitchener remains under investigation, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say the driver of a tall, grey, older-model van stopped and spoke to students who were in the schoolyard.

The students informed staff at the school, who reported the incident to police, according to a mailer that was sent to parents by the school.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident, however police say they are looking to identify and speak with the man who was driving the van.

The man is described as around 40 to 50 years of age with a beard and black-and-grey hair.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.