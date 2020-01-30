Menu

Canada

Waterloo police investigating report of suspicious incident at downtown Kitchener school

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 30, 2020 12:16 pm
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a suspicious incident was reported at a Kitchener school.
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a suspicious incident was reported at a Kitchener school. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

A report of a suspicious incident that occurred on Tuesday at Suddaby Public School in downtown Kitchener remains under investigation, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say the driver of a tall, grey, older-model van stopped and spoke to students who were in the schoolyard.

The students informed staff at the school, who reported the incident to police, according to a mailer that was sent to parents by the school.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident, however police say they are looking to identify and speak with the man who was driving the van.

The man is described as around 40 to 50 years of age with a beard and black-and-grey hair.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

