Quebec’s recycling deposit program to include refunds for glass, plastic, metal bottles

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government is expanding its recycling deposit system to include glass, plastic and metal bottles.

The province announced on Thursday morning that refunds will be available for all containers ranging from 100 millimetres to two litres.

As part of the plan, wine and alcohol bottles will be eligible for a $0.25 deposit while other containers will result in a $0.10 refund.

READ MORE: Material mounting outside sorting centre as Montreal deals with recycling crisis

Quebec Premier François Legault called the move a winning situation for both citizens and the planet.

“It is a little shameful, the quantity of plastic and glass bottles that are collected at the dump, or even in our own rivers, and even on the beaches of the Magdalen Islands,” he said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“Quebecers want to do their part for the planet. But it has to work.”

The changes will prompt better recycling and simplify the process for both the public and companies, according to the government. It says more than four billion containers will be recuperated on an annual basis.

READ MORE: Montreal’s recycling operations to continue if sorting centres close — Plante

The province’s public recycling deposit program hasn’t changed since 1984.

Équiterre, an environmental group, applauded the move and said the “much-awaited modernization” is needed to tackle growing waste-management problems. However, the organization said in a statement that more needs to be done.

“The expansion of the deposit refund system is a huge step in the right direction, but we must go further,” said executive director Colleen Thorpe. “Now we need to ensure that the new system prioritizes reuse by encouraging manufacturers to opt for multiple-use containers.”

The new system is expected to be gradually rolled out starting in fall 2022.

2:05 Montreal’s recycling crisis persists Montreal’s recycling crisis persists

— With files from the Canadian Press