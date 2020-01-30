Menu

Crime

Hamilton police investigating city’s 1st homicide of 2020

By Shiona Thompson Global News
Posted January 30, 2020 8:04 am
Hamilton police say officers are investigating the city's first homicide of 2020.
Hamilton police say officers are investigating the city's first homicide of 2020. Don Mitchell / Global News File

Hamilton police say a 46-year-old man is the city’s first homicide victim of the year.

Officers were called to a home on Harvey Street in the Sanford Avenue and Cannon Street area at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

READ MORE: 7-year-old boy is an ‘innocent victim’ in shooting — Hamilton police

According to police, the victim was found inside, transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died a short time later.

Police are not yet releasing the name of the man pending notification of next of kin.

READ MORE: Man threatened couple outside restaurant with handgun — Hamilton police

Officers say their investigation is in the early stages, and an update is expected later today.

 

