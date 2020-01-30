Hamilton police investigating city’s 1st homicide of 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say a 46-year-old man is the city’s first homicide victim of the year.

Officers were called to a home on Harvey Street in the Sanford Avenue and Cannon Street area at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the victim was found inside, transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died a short time later.

Police are not yet releasing the name of the man pending notification of next of kin.

Officers say their investigation is in the early stages, and an update is expected later today.

