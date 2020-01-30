Menu

Scott Thompson: Canada is set to bring home citizens in China due to coronavirus

By Scott Thompson 900 CHML
Posted January 30, 2020 10:00 am
Updated January 30, 2020 10:29 am
WATCH: At least 250 Canadians are in Wuhan, China, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak that's led to unprecedented travel bans. Abigail Bimman looks at Ottawa's plans to get these Canadians out, and what life is like for them.

There are 160 Canadians who want the federal government to get them out of China amid growing fears over the spreading coronavirus.

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne​ said Canada has secured a plane to bring them home but couldn’t answer questions on what the exact process or protocol will be getting them out or when they arrive back in the country.

Canada has also upgraded its travel advisory for China, urging Canadians to avoid all non-essential travel there.

READ MORE: Ottawa secures plane to evacuate Canadians from China, warns against all travel to country

The minister could not answer if any of those 160 returning Canadians are infected with the coronavirus or what will happen to them once they land. Will there be a quarantine process?

The affected areas around Wuhan are locked down, with China not allowing movement in or out of these cities.
Government officials are using diplomatic channels to get the Canadians out, which follows flight cancellations by Air Canada and other major airlines involving China due to the virus.Maybe during those talks, Canada could suggest swinging by to grab the two Michaels — Spavor and Kovrig — or at least ask how they’re doing.

READ MORE: Here’s what we know about whether China misrepresented the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak

Although not confirmed yet, it is expected that this coronavirus originated in a fresh wildlife food market and once consumed, spread from human to human.The cost in human life is the top priority but also the economic realities that come with such a pandemic.
Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML — Hamilton.​​​​
