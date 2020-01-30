Scott Thompson: Canada is set to bring home citizens in China due to coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

There are 160 Canadians who want the federal government to get them out of China amid growing fears over the spreading coronavirus.

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne​ said Canada has secured a plane to bring them home but couldn’t answer questions on what the exact process or protocol will be getting them out or when they arrive back in the country.

Canada has also upgraded its travel advisory for China, urging Canadians to avoid all non-essential travel there.

The minister could not answer if any of those 160 returning Canadians are infected with the coronavirus or what will happen to them once they land. Will there be a quarantine process?

Story continues below advertisement