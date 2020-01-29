New photo radar cameras operational on Sask. roads

Send this page to someone via email

A new photo radar system is keeping an eye out for lead-footed motorists in Saskatchewan.

The previous contract with Conduent Incorporated expired in January.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) issued a request for proposals to select a photo speed enforcement (PSE) vendor and Redflex Traffic Systems was chosen during that process.

The five-year contract is estimated at roughly $3.7 million, according to the Crown corporation.

SGI said the new cameras were switched over recently with no gap in service.

Redflex’s Radarcam system is designed to enforce speed limits in fog, rain and snow. The technology is also supposed to supply accurate speed, lane and vehicle position identification in high-traffic situations.

Under the PSE program, there are a total of nine cameras in high-speed locations and school zones in Saskatoon, Regina, Moose Jaw and by Wakaw. The cameras rotate to different sites at each location.

The camera by Wakaw, at the intersection of highways 41 and 2, was recently added on Jan. 24. It will be issuing warning tickets for the first three months.

The program resulted in around 46,400 tickets being issued to drivers in 2019, according to SGI’s results.