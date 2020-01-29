Newly-elected Conservative MP Derek Sloan faces criticism after posting controversial tweet

Send this page to someone via email

Newly-elected Conservative MP Derek Sloan is facing criticism after posting a controversial tweet earlier this week.

Sloan’s tweet was in response to recent comments made about whether being gay is a choice or not.

In a recent interview with Global Kingston, Hastings–Lennox and Addington MP Derek Sloan said that his plans to run for the leadership of the Conservative Party Of Canada depended on “bold ideas,” including local issues such as poverty, affordable housing, rising water levels and tax reform.

A recent tweet, however, now seems to be overshadowing his “bold ideas.”

Sloan tweeted in response to fellow leadership candidate Richard Décarie a belief that being gay is a choice.

He then went on to say that ” L-G-B-T-Q is a liberal term,” during an interview on CTV Channel’s Power Play this month, which later sparked outrage.

The qualification was criticized by, among others, Sloan’s former campaign manager, Eric Lorenzen, who tweeted in response to Sloan’s tweet saying:

“The only answer that gay people want to hear from a politician to the question is being gay a choice? Is no.”

Despite his response on Twitter, Lorenzen declined Global News’ request for an interview.

Jonathan Rose, a political expert at Queen’s University, says the attention on Sloan’s views about the LGBTQ2 community could affect his chances in the race.

“What we are seeing is people from the corners of the Conservative party are coming out,” Rose said.

“While that’s great for the discussions of the party I think it reinforces traditional ideas of the Conservative party as a rural anti-progressive party. It isn’t going to help them in the wrong one.”

Sloan says he is officially running in the conservative leadership race, however, he has yet to officially register as a candidate in the race. In order to do that, he will need $300,000 in addition to 1000 signatures.