SHRC to appeal ruling in human rights complaint

The Saskatchewan Humans Rights Commission (SHRC) plans to appeal a case it lost last month involving the former head of the Remai Modern art gallery.

Gregory Burke was accused of discriminating against an employee based on her gender between March 2013 and October 2014. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The human rights complaint was filed in 2015 and dragged on for four years.

Burke’s lawyer filed an application in Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench in October 2019, asking for the court to stay the complaint filed with the SHRC.

Burke said it had taken much longer than a normal investigation and the SHRC proceedings damaged his reputation as well as left him unemployable.

In a decision released on Dec. 31, 2019, the judge ruled in his favour, saying the delays were unreasonable. The judge added Burke had suffered significant prejudice because of the delays.

A SHRC spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday that the notice of appeal hasn’t been filed with the court yet so they’re not in a position to provide any more details.

-With files from David Giles