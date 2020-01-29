Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

‘Treasured’ Queen’s University cheerleader dies suddenly over the weekend

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 29, 2020 6:51 pm
Fourth-year Queen's student and passionate cheerleader, Bethany Qun Yi Yan, died suddenly on Sunday, according to the university.
Fourth-year Queen's student and passionate cheerleader, Bethany Qun Yi Yan, died suddenly on Sunday, according to the university. Bethany Qun Yi Yan / Facebook

A celebration of life has been organized for a young Queen’s University student who died suddenly over the weekend.

Bethany Qun Yi Yan, a fourth-year student in concurrent education aiming to teach French and history, died Sunday, Jan. 26.

READ MORE: Death confirmed in student residence on Loyalist College campus

“Bethany will be remembered for her love for teaching and desire to make a difference in students’ lives,” read a Queen’s statement that was released Wednesday.

Qun Yi Yan was also passionate about cheerleading and was a member of the Queen’s varsity cheerleading team for four years. She was nicknamed “Boat” by her teammates, according to the university.

“Her teammates describe ‘Boat’ as a treasured member of the Queen’s cheerleading family who brought joy to everyone she met,” the Queen’s statement continued.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of death has not been released at this time.

‘He had a very big heart’: Friend mourns Queen’s student killed in Iran plane crash
‘He had a very big heart’: Friend mourns Queen’s student killed in Iran plane crash

Flags on campus will be lowered on Thursday and a memorial fund has been started in her memory.

The fund will be awarded to “financially assist those who dream to become educators and who have a passion for teamwork and cheerleading.”

The celebration of life will take place on Saturday at Mount Pleasant Cemetry, Cremation and Funeral Centres in Toronto at 4 p.m.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KingstonTorontocheerleaderQueens University studentBethany Qun Yi YanBethany Qun Yi Yan deathdeath queen'sdeath Queen's studentQueen's student death
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.