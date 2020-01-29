Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Cambridge man arrested in connection to multiple vehicle warm-up thefts

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 29, 2020 4:27 pm
Updated January 29, 2020 4:28 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser.
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

A 26-year-old Cambridge man has been charged in connection with several of the recent warm-up thefts that have occurred throughout the region, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say the man was initially arrested on Dec. 18 after being found in possession of a stolen vehicle.

READ MORE: 19 vehicles stolen while warming up in Waterloo Region since November: police

They say that after a further investigation, the man was linked to eight other thefts. A majority of which are said to have happened while the vehicle was warming up.

Police say one of the cars was stolen in Guelph while the rest were scattered around the region, including in Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo and Woolwich from Oct. 13 to Nov. 17.

The man is facing a multitude of charges including seven counts of theft of motor vehicle, eight counts of possession of stolen property and possession of identity documents.

Story continues below advertisement

In January, police said that more than 19 vehicles had been stolen while they were heating up over the final two months of 2019.

READ MORE: 77-year-old in custody after Waterloo Region’s first homicide of 2020: police

“Thieves who are looking to steal a motor vehicle do drive around neighbourhoods looking for vehicles warming up,” Const. Ashley Dietrich told Global News at the time.

“So we’re just reminding motorists to stay with your vehicle. Do not leave it unattended, even if you’re running into the house for a quick second or a building, for that matter. Shut your vehicle off and take your keys with you so that you’re not left without your vehicle there.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeCambridge crimeCambridge man arrestedCambridge warm up theftsWaterloo warmup thefts
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.