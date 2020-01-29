Cambridge man arrested in connection to multiple vehicle warm-up thefts

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old Cambridge man has been charged in connection with several of the recent warm-up thefts that have occurred throughout the region, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say the man was initially arrested on Dec. 18 after being found in possession of a stolen vehicle.

They say that after a further investigation, the man was linked to eight other thefts. A majority of which are said to have happened while the vehicle was warming up.

Police say one of the cars was stolen in Guelph while the rest were scattered around the region, including in Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo and Woolwich from Oct. 13 to Nov. 17.

The man is facing a multitude of charges including seven counts of theft of motor vehicle, eight counts of possession of stolen property and possession of identity documents.

In January, police said that more than 19 vehicles had been stolen while they were heating up over the final two months of 2019.

“Thieves who are looking to steal a motor vehicle do drive around neighbourhoods looking for vehicles warming up,” Const. Ashley Dietrich told Global News at the time.

“So we’re just reminding motorists to stay with your vehicle. Do not leave it unattended, even if you’re running into the house for a quick second or a building, for that matter. Shut your vehicle off and take your keys with you so that you’re not left without your vehicle there.”