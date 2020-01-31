ANALYSIS: A short reprieve from the Groundhog Day of Brexit

Send this page to someone via email

On Canada Day 2016, I left Canada after living most of my adult life there.

It was one week after the U.K. voted to leave the EU — a result absolutely no one was prepared for, not least the politicians (like Boris Johnson) who campaigned for Brexit.

I had no plan, either. I had quit my job in Canada to move back to Ireland to be closer to my family.

But the gravitational pull of the British media market was irresistible for a broadcast journalist, and the opportunities in Ireland were limited, so I took a short Ryanair flight to England.

I initially split my time between the BBC’s national news radio station in Manchester and stints as a London correspondent for Global News.

My professional life was immediately consumed by Brexit — either explaining the details to Brits or the basics to Canadians.

Punxsutawney Phil emerges from his burrow to make his prediction during the Groundhog Day celebration at Gobblers Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., on Feb. 2, 2019. EPA/DAVID MAXWELL

Suddenly, I’m Bill Murray in Groundhog Day, holding a microphone in Punxsutawney, and every day is Feb. 2.

I’m speaking Global Toronto’s Antony Robart about the border backstop.

I’m phoning up Nigel Farage at 7 a.m. to ask if he will speak on BBC Radio 5 Live about how British and German tourists will compete for sun loungers on Spanish beaches. (Of course, he did.)

I’m telling Dawna Friesen that this is the absolute last chance for Theresa May — until the next one.

I’m texting Tony Blair’s former press secretary, Alastair Campbell, asking him to meet me for a “quick clip for Canadian TV” in the muddy media pen opposite Westminster.

Bordering on insanity

A sign campaigning against a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, taken in County Armagh, Northern Ireland on Aug. 7, 2017. Redmond Shannon

Some days didn’t blend into groundhog oblivion, though.

A professional highlight was in August 2017 when I cycled the length of the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.

I produced a mini radio documentary series exploring the potential effects of a change to the frontier.

I got to see a part of my own country that I hadn’t known much about and, more importantly, I got paid to go cycling and talk to people.

But for the most part, it has felt like three and a half years of reporting on seemingly endless, circular debates that often descended to bottomless depths of depravity.

That’s why I should be glad that Brexit is here.

Britain is leaving the EU, two days before the actual Groundhog Day.

The world’s biggest trading bloc loses its first sovereign member state.

Except, of course, it’s not over yet — far from it.

The U.K. will move to a transition period in which it mirrors EU rules, beginning at 11 p.m. GMT on Jan. 31 and ending on Dec. 31.

The British government has given itself 11 months to strike a trade deal with the EU.

It took Canada seven years to hammer out its EU trade agreement.

If Britain and the EU fail to meet this next deadline, it could trigger potentially damaging trade tariffs for the British economy.

And I’m researching a think piece on whether Johnson will see his shadow on New Year’s Eve.

My alarm’s still set for 6 a.m.

Redmond Shannon is the London correspondent for Global News.