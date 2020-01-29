Menu

Entertainment

Man arrested at Sum 41 concert with 30 phones in cycling shorts: police

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted January 29, 2020 4:52 pm
Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 performs live on stage during Day 2 of Reading Festival at Richfield Avenue on Aug. 25, 2018 in Reading, England.
Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 performs live on stage during Day 2 of Reading Festival at Richfield Avenue on Aug. 25, 2018 in Reading, England. Simone Joyner/Getty Images

Only a week after an “explosive device” caused the band to controversially cancel a concert in Paris, Sum 41‘s European tour seems to have become even stranger, after a serial pickpocketer attended two of their gigs in Antwerp (Belgium) and Amsterdam.

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, a 34-year-old Romanian man was arrested during the Fat Lip rockers’ performance in the Netherlands capital.

Why, some might ask? Well, as reported by local Amsterdam authorities on Monday, the man was found with 30 stolen cellphones stuffed inside his cycling shorts during the concert.

The arrest came after an abundance of reports of stolen cellphones came in. They were first reported not at that Sum 41 concert, but rather the band’s Jan. 14 show in Antwerp — where around 50 devices were stolen.

Symbolfoto, Taschendiebstahl.
Symbolfoto, Taschendiebstahl. Schöning/ullstein bild via Getty Images

In fact, days before the arrest, as a measure of cuation, additional Amsterdam police officers were enlisted to be present at Sum 41’s then-upcoming gig at the AFAS Live concert hall.

Sum 41 cancels Paris gig for fear of 'explosive device' — but it was reportedly a firecracker

As reports of stolen phones started rolling in throughout that live show, authorities locked all exits within the venue and began conducting searches of any possible suspects.

They were given a detailed description of the man before soon capturing their perpetrator.

A painted sign on the sidewalk warns of pickpockets near Hauptbahnhof main railway station on Dec. 14, 2016 in Berlin, Germany.
A painted sign on the sidewalk warns of pickpockets near Hauptbahnhof main railway station on Dec. 14, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

While he was later connected to both robberies, the suspect’s charges have not yet been revealed. He will stand before a judge later on this week and remain in custody until then.

How the perp managed to fit that many devices in his trousers remains unclear.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
