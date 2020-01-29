Orillia increasing minimum fees at its waste diversion site in February

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Orillia is increasing its minimum fees at the waste diversion site to $15 per load on Feb. 1

Tagged garbage can still be dropped off at no charge.

The fee was last raised in 2010 and is meant to better cover the “actual costs” incurred for each load that comes to the site at 100 Kitchener St.

Other changes include:

The fee for bulk compost is increasing to $9.50 per tonne.

The fee for regular garbage, building and demolition wood is increasing to $170 per tonne.

Commercial customers will be charged $20 per tonne, with a $15 minimum charge to drop off readily compostable materials. Residential drop off is still at no charge.

The fee for mixed waste and “difficult” wastes, including asbestos, is increasing to $340 per tonne.

The “weight only” charge is increasing to $15 per load.

