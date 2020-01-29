Edmonton Oilers step out of break and into Battle of Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

There should be heat in the Battle of Alberta Wednesday night at Rogers Place, but that doesn’t mean the pot will boil over.

“If you start messing around, you’re messing around with your ability to win the game,” said Edmonton Oilers head coach Dave Tippett.

The game against the Calgary Flames has been hyped ever since Zack Kassian went after Matthew Tkachuk in Calgary on Jan. 11.

“It’s always fun to be part of a rivalry,” said Oilers goalie Mike Smith. “It’s fun when you’re playing for something. We’re playing for keeps right now. Everyone knows how tight the schedule is and the standings are.”

The Oilers are third in the Pacific Division, one point behind the Flames with two games in hand.

Defenceman Matt Benning will play for the first time since Dec. 1. He’s been dealing with a concussion.

“He played three real strong games in Bakersfield. He just has to jump back in and play well,” said Tippett. “He gives us a right-hander on that side which I think will help us. He’s a competitive kid.”

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Neal – McDavid – Kassian

Nugent-Hopkins – Draisaitl – Yamamoto

Nygard – Sheahan – Archibald

Khaira – Haas – Chiasson

Klefbom – Larsson

Nurse – Bear

K. Russell – Benning

Smith

The Oilers and Flames are on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 6 p.m. The game will start at 8 p.m.