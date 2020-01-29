Saskatchewan fights back against hate and intolerance

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan is marking the anniversary of a deadly shooting at a Quebec mosque by fighting back against hate and intolerance.

Six men were killed and many others were injured when a gunman stormed a mosque on Jan. 29, 2017, in Quebec City.

The Saskatchewan government said proclaiming Jan. 29 as a Day of Action Against Hate and Intolerance recognizes there is no place for racism in the province.

“Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our country,” Justice Minister Don Morgan said in a statement.

“We must all stand together against all forms of hatred and intolerance, and work together to promote inclusion and acceptance.”

The Islamic Association of Saskatchewan said the government is taking a stand by making the proclamation.

“January 29 will forever be marked by the odious shooting at a Quebec City Mosque,” the association said in a release.

“By proclaiming this day as a provincial Day of Action Against Hate and Intolerance, the government of Saskatchewan has taken a principled stand in solidarity with those who suffer and against those who would seek to divide our nation with hate and intolerance.”

Saskatoon’s Jewish community supports the proclamation.

“I am proud to support the Day of Action Against Hate and Intolerance on behalf of the Saskatoon Jewish community,” Rabbi Claudio Jodorkovsky said in a release.

“The religious institutions in Saskatoon are like a family, we are all connected. Our community will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with all faiths and cultures to challenge intolerance.”

Events are being held Wednesday in Quebec City to mark the third anniversary of the deadly mosque shooting.

—With a file from The Canadian Press