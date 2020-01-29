Nikki, Brie Bella both pregnant at the same time

Send this page to someone via email

Former WWE superstars Nikki and Brie Bella are both pregnant at the same time.

The Bella twin’s due dates are just a week and a half apart.

Nikki is expecting her first child with her former Dancing with the Stars partner and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

Brie is expecting her second child with husband and WWE superstar Daniel Bryan.

“[It was] a total surprise,” Nikki, 36, told People . “It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant.’ I’m not ready for it.”

“Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?” Brie shared with the outlet. “People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!”

Brie said she was “shocked” when she found out she was pregnant.

“My husband and I were trying for seven or eight months, but then I felt in my heart it was a sign from God, like, ‘You guys are good with one,’ so we stopped trying,” Brie said. “When we were in France meeting Artem’s family, I felt a little off. I was irritated and uncomfortable in my body. When we got home, I took a test two days before Thanksgiving, and when I saw the positive sign, I was like, ‘Oh, s—!’ “

Nikki said she and Chigvintsev weren’t trying but she had a “feeling.”

“I was in yoga, and I kept getting this feeling that you need to take a pregnancy test, but I wasn’t even late yet,” Nikki shared. “And so I’m like, ‘Why do I keep having this feeling? Am I getting twin vibes from her? Because she just told me she’s pregnant?’“

“I didn’t tell Artem at this point,” Nikki added. “I just want to do this by myself. When I came back in, and it said pregnant, I had to sit down for a second.”

Brie, 36, posted the exciting announcement to Instagram, writing: “We are shocked like all of you!!!”

“Never in a million years did I think @thenikkibella and I would be having pregnant bellies together!!! Knowing us our babies will come the same day too lol!!!,” she wrote.

“We are excited for you all to follow us on this amazing journey!!! Love you Sister!!”

Brie and Bryan welcomed their daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson, in May 2017.

Nikki and Chigvintsev announced their engagement in early January but they secretly got engaged in November.

Total Bellas fans will get to see the moment the twins found out about their pregnancies on the new season of the reality series, premiering this spring, according to E! News.