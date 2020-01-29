Swissport reaches tentative deal with striking airport refuellers

Send this page to someone via email

A tentative deal has been reached for a collective agreement between airport refuellers and Swissport amid a strike that has been underway for nearly a month.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, the union representing the workers, confirmed the information on Wednesday.

The tentative agreement was reached in the early hours of Wednesday morning following a mediation session involving the employer and the union on Tuesday.

This is the second agreement in principle after the first tentative deal reached in December was rejected by 90 per cent of the unionized workers.

The nearly 100 unionized workers employed by Swissport Canada, which is the only supplier of fuel for airlines operating out of Trudeau and Mirabel airports, walked off the job on New Year’s Eve after rejecting the offer.

The main sticking points are compensation and work-life balance. The workers — who include refuelling personnel, machinists, dispatchers, mechanics and maintenance workers — have been without a contract since last August.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise