Canada

Montreal plane refuellers, employer to resume negotiations starting Thursday

By The Canadian Press
Posted January 1, 2020 1:27 pm
Swissport employees protest near Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Tuesday, December 31, 2019. About 108 workers who are responsible for refuelling planes walked off the job on Tuesday morning after they were unable to reach an agreement with Swissport. .
Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Swissport Canada and the union representing employees who refuel the planes at two Montreal airports will return to the negotiating table tomorrow morning, with workers set to spend a second straight day on the picket lines.

Union spokesman Michel Richer says the two sides have agreed to meet Thursday beginning at 10 a.m.

Roughly 100 employees with Swissport Canada, the only supplier of fuel for airlines operating out of Montreal’s cargo airfield in Mirabel and the city’s main airport, Montreal-Trudeau International, walked off the job around 11 a.m. yesterday, several days after having voted to reject a tentative contract deal.

Later Tuesday, the Canada Industrial Relations Board allowed workers to maintain their strike, but ordered their union immediately back to the negotiating table.

Swissport Canada says it is eager to reach an agreement, and has been maintaining fuelling service at the airport with a team of trained managers from around the country.

Richer says that strikers will return to the picket lines for a demonstration at Trudeau airport this afternoon at 2 p.m.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
