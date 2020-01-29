Menu

Politics

New Brunswick’s John Williamson considering Tory leadership

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 29, 2020 9:50 am
Conservative MP John Williamson is shown in Ottawa on January 17, 2008. .
Conservative MP John Williamson is shown in Ottawa on January 17, 2008. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Fred Chartrand

Another Conservative MP is testing the waters for a leadership bid.

New Brunswick’s John Williamson is considering entering the race.

READ MORE: Tory leadership candidate Peter MacKay plans to walk in Toronto Pride parade

His longtime friend and former colleague in the Commons Stella Ambler says several people have been encouraging him to run.

Ambler says there is now an opening in the race for someone from the right wing of the party and Williamson can fill that gap.

READ MORE: Federal Conservatives head into 2020 with leadership race and other battles

Williamson has a long history with the Conservatives and is now in his second term as an MP.

Story continues below advertisement

If he runs, he would join at least two other sitting MPs already in the contest, and several others are still considering a bid.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
New BrunswickConservativeTory leadershipJohn Williamson
