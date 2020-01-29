Menu

Extreme cold weather alert issued for Toronto, -18 wind chill expected

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 29, 2020 10:52 am
Toronto is under an extreme cold weather alert.
Toronto is under an extreme cold weather alert. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

Toronto’s medical officer of health has issued an extreme cold weather alert for the city ahead of frigid wind chills that are expected Wednesday night.

Environment Canada’s forecast says the city can expect a temperature of -12 C overnight with a wind chill of -18.

The extreme cold weather alert means additional measures will be in place throughout the city to help people through the cold, including additional street outreach.

READ MORE: ‘It’s definitely a peak year’ — Resident hummingbirds suffering in B.C.’s cold weather

A warming centre is also opened at Metro Hall by 7 p.m. on the day a cold alert is issued.

City information about shelters and respite sites is available here.

Officials said people experiencing homelessness, children, elderly people, outdoor workers and those with pre-existing health conditions are most at risk of cold-related illnesses.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Environment Canada’s forecast, the extreme cold isn’t expected to stick around for long, with a forecast high of -1 C on Thursday and 0 C on Friday.

Ontario man says he’s lucky to be alive after ice smashes through windshield
Ontario man says he’s lucky to be alive after ice smashes through windshield
