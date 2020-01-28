Menu

District of Summerland to conduct controlled burns, weather permitting

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 28, 2020 7:36 pm
Smoke rising from a controlled burn near Kelowna. This week, the District of Summerland said it will be conducting controlled burns.
Smoke rising from a controlled burn near Kelowna. This week, the District of Summerland said it will be conducting controlled burns. Global News

The District of Summerland says it will be conducting controlled burns when the weather allows for it.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the district said its “wildland fuel modification” work will take place on municipal lands immediately east of Sunset Place near the Deer Ridge subdivision.

“The final phase of this work will be the control burning of the waste wood debris piles,” said the district. “Burning will only take place on days when the ventilation index, as set by the Ministry of Environment, is good.”

READ MORE: Smoke near Osoyoos a controlled burn: fire department

It added that the burns will be supervised and that the exact dates cannot be determined, as the burns are dependent upon the daily atmospheric ventilation index. The burns may occur over multiple days.

“Smoke may be present in the immediate area, and all attempts will be made to conduct the burning in a non-intrusive manner,” said the district.

Story continues below advertisement

It added the burns will greatly reduce the risk of an uncontrolled wildfire occurring in this area.

Controlled burns in Banff a preventative firefighting measure: officials
Controlled burns in Banff a preventative firefighting measure: officials
