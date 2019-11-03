Menu

Smoke near Osoyoos a controlled burn: fire department

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted November 3, 2019 3:12 pm
Plumes of smoke rising from a hillside northeast of Osoyoos around 9 a.m. Sunday morning. .
Plumes of smoke rising from a hillside northeast of Osoyoos around 9 a.m. Sunday morning. . Karen Valckx / Paparazzi Photography

Multiple plumes of visible smoke rising from a hillside northeast of Osoyoos Sunday morning had some residents in the area wondering what was going on.

The Anarchist Mountain Fire Department said the smoke is the result of a controlled burn.

The volunteer fire department said the fire was outside its coverage area and it did not know who was conducting the burn.

READ MORE: Officials lift all evacuation orders for Southern California wildfire

Global News has reached out to the Osoyoos and Oliver Fire Departments and BC Wildfire Service and will provide more information as it becomes available.

Smoke seen from east of Osoyoos just after 10:30 Sunday morning.
Smoke seen from east of Osoyoos just after 10:30 Sunday morning. Karen Valckx / Paparazzi Photography
SmokeosoyoosControlled BurnAnarchist Mountainfire callsfire in the hillsOsoyoos Smokewhat is burning
