London’s medical officer of health trying to stop coronavirus fears in the region

London’s medical officer of health took to Twitter to try and stop the spread of online rumours about the new coronavirus.

This afternoon, Dr. Chris Mackie tweeted that “there are 0 (zero) cases of infection with the new coronavirus in London or Middlesex County.”

Dear Residents of #ldnont and @CountyMiddlesex, There are 0 (zero) cases of infection with the new coronavirus in @CityofLdnOnt or Middlesex. There are 0 (zero) persons under investigation with the new #coronavirus in London or Middlesex.

1/ — Dr. Chris Mackie (@Healthmac) January 28, 2020

He went on to assure people that there are also no cases of the virus under investigation in the region.

“Misinformation and rumours are really distracting from the main issue,” he said

“There is a risk, but it’s primarily in China right now, and the risk to people in London and Middlesex is very low.”

Mackie added that if a case were to come up, the Middlesex London Health Unit is in “very good condition” handle it.

One confirmed case and a second presumptive case of the virus were reported in Toronto. Mackie stressed the fact that both people contracted the disease in Wuhan, not Canada, and they were quickly isolated with no further spread.

“Almost every one of the 4,500 confirmed cases was acquired in China, most of those in the city of Wuhan.”

The first presumptive case of the coronavirus was confirmed in B.C. earlier Tuesday. According to officials, the man lives in the Vancouver Coast Health region and recently travelled to Wuhan, China.

The virus was initially discovered in Wuhan late last year, and as of Monday, the death toll in China has risen to 106.

Both the Thames Valley District school board and the London District Catholic school board have released statements directing people to the province’s information page on the virus.

Students and adults are both being reminded to wash hands often, avoid contact with people who are sick, practice proper cough and sneeze etiquette and stay home if you or your child is sick.

“Students, parents and school communities should rest assured that the province is working together in close cooperation with its partners in both the education and health-care sectors to ensure the continued safety and well-being of students and staff,” Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, said in a public letter.