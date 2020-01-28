Menu

Health

London’s medical officer of health trying to stop coronavirus fears in the region

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted January 28, 2020 6:07 pm
Dr. Chris Mackie, medical officer and CEO of health for the Middlesex-London Health Unit, speaks during a press conference in London, Ont., Wednesday, September 18, 2019 as Linda Stobo, manager, Chronic Disease and Tobacco Control at the unit looks on. The announcement involved the first known case in Canada of severe pulmonary illness linked to vaping. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins.
Dr. Chris Mackie, medical officer and CEO of health for the Middlesex-London Health Unit, speaks during a press conference in London, Ont., Wednesday, September 18, 2019 as Linda Stobo, manager, Chronic Disease and Tobacco Control at the unit looks on. The announcement involved the first known case in Canada of severe pulmonary illness linked to vaping. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins.

London’s medical officer of health took to Twitter to try and stop the spread of online rumours about the new coronavirus.

This afternoon, Dr. Chris Mackie tweeted that “there are 0 (zero) cases of infection with the new coronavirus in London or Middlesex County.”

He went on to assure people that there are also no cases of the virus under investigation in the region.

“Misinformation and rumours are really distracting from the main issue,” he said

“There is a risk, but it’s primarily in China right now, and the risk to people in London and Middlesex is very low.”

Mackie added that if a case were to come up, the Middlesex London Health Unit is in “very good condition” handle it.

READ MORE: First presumptive case of coronavirus confirmed in B.C.

One confirmed case and a second presumptive case of the virus were reported in Toronto. Mackie stressed the fact that both people contracted the disease in Wuhan, not Canada, and they were quickly isolated with no further spread.

“Almost every one of the 4,500 confirmed cases was acquired in China, most of those in the city of Wuhan.”

The first presumptive case of the coronavirus was confirmed in B.C. earlier Tuesday. According to officials, the man lives in the Vancouver Coast Health region and recently travelled to Wuhan, China.

The virus was initially discovered in Wuhan late last year, and as of Monday, the death toll in China has risen to 106.

READ MORE: Middlesex London Health Unit preparing for new coronavirus

Both the Thames Valley District school board and the London District Catholic school board have released statements directing people to the province’s information page on the virus.

Students and adults are both being reminded to wash hands often, avoid contact with people who are sick, practice proper cough and sneeze etiquette and stay home if you or your child is sick.

“Students, parents and school communities should rest assured that the province is working together in close cooperation with its partners in both the education and health-care sectors to ensure the continued safety and well-being of students and staff,” Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, said in a public letter.

LondonLondon Ontariochina virusmlhuwhat is coronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacoronavirus newswuhan chinavirus in canadaLondon coronavirus
