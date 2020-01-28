Menu

Arson charges laid in Peguis First Nation house fire

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 28, 2020 3:43 pm
Arson charges have been laid in connection with a fire that destroyed a home on Peguis First Nation Friday.
Arson charges have been laid in connection with a fire on Peguis First Nation that burned a home to the ground and sent two to hospital last week.

Emergency crews were called to the fire at a home on West Road in the community, 161 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, around 11:10 p.m. Friday.

READ MORE: Thompson RCMP investigating after man freezes to death

Four people in the home at the time were able to get out. Two were treated by paramedics on scene while two were taken to hospital and later released.

The house was completely destroyed.

While heading to the fire, police received reports of a suspicious man walking on Hwy 224 who appeared to be burning items and throwing them onto the roadway.

The man, who had also been seen near the house fire, was later arrested.

READ MORE: Woman dies, 3 escape from burning home in northern Manitoba

Danton Flett, 22, of Peguis First Nation is charged with arson with disregard for human life, and arson with damage to property.

RCMP along continue to investigate with help from the Office of the Fire Commissioner.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
