Ontario government announces $125,000 to support upgrades to Brighton Skate Park

The Ontario government is providing $125,000 to assist in new additions to the Brighton Skate Park.
Northumberland-Peterborough South MPP David Piccini announced the grant on Tuesday, stating the funds will help expand the park on Elizabeth Street with the addition of new ramps and seating and other improvements for youth skateboarders.
The grant is through the Ontario Trillium Foundation. Piccini said the project is something the community has long requested to help foster more active lifestyles.
@MunBrightON is thrilled to receive an @OntarioTrillium Foundation grant in support of our new Skateboard Park! #Brighton Council & I are strong supporters of youth activity in Brighton and this new park will be a testament to that engagement. pic.twitter.com/SdHHq06cV8
— Brian Ostrander (@brianostrander) January 28, 2020
“I am pleased that our government is supporting the Municipality of Brighton with a $125,000 grant to support a project this community wants and needs,” he said.
“With this funding, the municipality is able to move forward with plans to build a new skateboard park for the community. This project has been widely supported by the community and I am glad to have been able to help make it a reality.”
Brighton Mayor Brian Ostrander says the municipality is “thrilled” to receive the grant.
“With these monies, we are now in a position to proceed building a new state-of-the-art skateboard park for our community,” he said.
“Brighton council and I are strong supporters of youth and youth activity in Brighton and this new park will be a testament to that engagement.”
Tania Light, chairperson of the Brighton Skate Park committee, also echoed the excitement of the provincial grant. The funds help the committee reach its goal of $260,000. Upgrades are expected to be completed this year.
