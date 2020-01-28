Ontario government announces $125,000 to support upgrades to Brighton Skate Park

“I am pleased that our government is supporting the Municipality of Brighton with a $125,000 grant to support a project this community wants and needs,” he said.

“With this funding, the municipality is able to move forward with plans to build a new skateboard park for the community. This project has been widely supported by the community and I am glad to have been able to help make it a reality.”

Brighton Mayor Brian Ostrander says the municipality is “thrilled” to receive the grant.

“With these monies, we are now in a position to proceed building a new state-of-the-art skateboard park for our community,” he said.

“Brighton council and I are strong supporters of youth and youth activity in Brighton and this new park will be a testament to that engagement.”