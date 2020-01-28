‘Electricity is unforgiving’: Warning issued over new TikTok power outlet challenge

Send this page to someone via email

The Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) is warning residents about the dangers brought on by participating in a new challenge on the popular social media platform TikTok.

The so-called #OutletChallenge consists of someone sliding a coin in between a phone charger that is loosely plugged into an outlet and then sharing the video to social media.

The ESA said there have been no known injuries reported so far, but officials said the videos are a cause for concern.

“Electricity is unforgiving and no family should have to endure the pain of losing a loved one or their home because of a social media trend,” said Dr. Joel Moody, chief public safety officer for the ESA.

Ajax Fire and Emergency Services also released a statement warning residents about the dangerous trend.

“Children are often curious and may not know how dangerous electricity is,” said Shelby Langer, a fire prevention inspector for the Town of Ajax.

“They need to know that this challenge is very dangerous. It can cause a painful shock, burn injury, and potentially a house fire.”

According to the ESA, 110 kids under the age of 15 go to the hospital for a “preventable” electrical injury every year in Ontario.