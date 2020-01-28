Brockville man arrested in attempted armed robbery at methadone clinic

Send this page to someone via email

A Brockville man is facing six charges after he allegedly tried to rob a methadone clinic with an imitation firearm last week.

Brockville police were called to the Change Health Care clinic on King Street West on Jan. 24 just before noon to respond to a robbery.

READ MORE: Police seeking suspects in overnight string of robberies at Brampton stores

Police allege a 44-year-old man entered the clinic with his face covered in a balaclava and put a firearm on the counter. Staff saw the man’s gun through a security camera and then closed a security screen to protect themselves, and called police.

When police arrived, the man was arrested and police discovered that he was, in fact, carrying an air pistol, but one that looked very similar to firearms carried by police.

READ MORE: Cobourg police seek 4 suspects in armed home invasion robbery

Story continues below advertisement

The man was also carrying two other air pistols in his backpack and was in possession of methamphetamine, according to police.

He was charged with:

adult disguise with intent

use of an imitation firearm while committing an offence

possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose

possession of methamphetamine

failure to comply with probation

robbery with a weapon