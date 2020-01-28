Menu

Crime

Brockville man arrested in attempted armed robbery at methadone clinic

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 28, 2020 12:57 pm
A Brockville man was arrested last week for allegedly holding up a methadone clinic with an air pistol.
Global Kingston

A Brockville man is facing six charges after he allegedly tried to rob a methadone clinic with an imitation firearm last week.

Brockville police were called to the Change Health Care clinic on King Street West on Jan. 24 just before noon to respond to a robbery.

Police allege a 44-year-old man entered the clinic with his face covered in a balaclava and put a firearm on the counter. Staff saw the man’s gun through a security camera and then closed a security screen to protect themselves, and called police.

When police arrived, the man was arrested and police discovered that he was, in fact, carrying an air pistol, but one that looked very similar to firearms carried by police.

The man was also carrying two other air pistols in his backpack and was in possession of methamphetamine, according to police.

He was charged with:

  • adult disguise with intent
  • use of an imitation firearm while committing an offence
  • possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • possession of methamphetamine
  • failure to comply with probation
  • robbery with a weapon
