Junior high students investigate options for low-cost recreation in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A group of Edmonton junior high students is researching ways for young people to get active or be creative at a low cost.

Westlawn students researched activities and organizations in Edmonton like Kids on Track, a program focused on building community and connecting youth.

“Our mission was to try to introduce our students to the work Kids on Track does, [which is] giving youth something to do on the weekends,” assistant principal Shelley Kofluk explained. “We just wanted to have our students be exposed to an organization in the community that they can attend. The activities are really affordable for families.”

Kofluk said it was important for the students to learn more about what’s available for after-school programming in the community.

“Our students love to be active, but it costs a lot.” Tweet This

On Friday, the Westlawn students and Kids on Track group joined together for a paint night.

The group made an application for funding through the United Way’s Dentons Make Your Mark On Poverty grant, which supports student-led projects that take action against local poverty.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Sherwood Park students creating clothing line to combat addiction and poverty

Bard Halsey, youth manager at Kids on Track, explained how this particular program began.

“It started out as a need for families with socio-economical challenges. But we have a whole variety of kids that come. Some kids come from privilege, some are middle-class and some are living in poverty.”

The program focuses on physical or art-based activities that can help kids learn a new skill or develop a pre-existing one.

“I like that I can have something to do instead of being at home bored on my couch,” Anna-Lynn Blacklock said.

Halsey reached out to Westlawn school, looking for ways to connect further, as some Westlawn students already frequent the program.

“I also go to the school twice a month and work on mentorship with the students. This [paint night] was a great way to get together with a bigger group and use the grant to share some of the opportunities that are happening in the west-end for youth.”

Westlawn student Madisen Lewicki met her best friend at Kids on Track.

“I just try to be a little more confident. I go up to them and say: ‘Hi! How’s your day?'” she explained. “I like making new friends and I like hanging out and doing new things.”

“[People] grow up in a bubble sometimes. Same friend group, same classmates. It forces you to connect in different ways and grow those social skills that you need,” Halsey said.

One in eight Edmontonians live in poverty and many of them are children. The United Way’s #UNIGNORABLE Kickoff Festival aims to change. Carolyn Campbell and Rob Yager share details.

4:45 United Way #UNIGNORABLE kickoff festival to help impoverished Edmontonians United Way #UNIGNORABLE kickoff festival to help impoverished Edmontonians

The program is low-cost for students who wish to participate.

Story continues below advertisement

“Grade 6-12 is our Friday night youth program. We offer programming that’s basically free. We ask kids to bring in a twoonie on Friday if they can, but if they can’t, we don’t say no. For a lot of them, it’s a free opportunity to get in the community, get a snack and not sit at home.”

At the end of the night, many students walk away with a few new friends — and perhaps a different perspective.

“They get to know other students in the community,” Kofluk said. “Maybe they don’t attend the same school, but they can feel like a bigger part of the community than just Westlawn.”