Winnipeg Jets’ concession prices to fall, but ticket prices to rise slightly

The owner of the Winnipeg Jets says it will reduce prices on some fan-favourite concessions, but ticket prices are scheduled to rise in the 2020-21 season.

“We have become increasingly aware of a growing sentiment related to ticket prices, the cost of food and beverages, mobile ticketing, elevated security measures, and of course, team performance,” True North Sports and Entertainment (TNSE) wrote in an email to fans on Tuesday.

Because of the fan feedback, TNSE said “several tangible changes are upcoming,” including “fan favourites pricing,” with the prices of beer, fountain drinks, popcorn and pizza decreasing by an average of 30 per cent, starting immediately.

The Jets owner will also increase ticket prices by 2.1 per cent, the team’s “lowest increase in six years.”

TNSE will also conduct $9 million in renovations, including the addition of on-ice projection and renovations in the area that is currently the Exchange Restaurant.

