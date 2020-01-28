Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Jets’ concession prices to fall, but ticket prices to rise slightly

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted January 28, 2020 11:40 am
Updated January 28, 2020 11:52 am
Tickets to see the Winnipeg Jets are set to rise in the coming season, but concession prices will go down.
Tickets to see the Winnipeg Jets are set to rise in the coming season, but concession prices will go down. Shane Gibson/Global News

The owner of the Winnipeg Jets says it will reduce prices on some fan-favourite concessions, but ticket prices are scheduled to rise in the 2020-21 season.

“We have become increasingly aware of a growing sentiment related to ticket prices, the cost of food and beverages, mobile ticketing, elevated security measures, and of course, team performance,” True North Sports and Entertainment (TNSE) wrote in an email to fans on Tuesday.

READ MORE: ‘Second-to-none’ food market opens at True North Square

Because of the fan feedback, TNSE said “several tangible changes are upcoming,” including “fan favourites pricing,” with the prices of beer, fountain drinks, popcorn and pizza decreasing by an average of 30 per cent, starting immediately.

The Jets owner will also increase ticket prices by 2.1 per cent, the team’s “lowest increase in six years.”

TNSE will also conduct $9 million in renovations, including the addition of on-ice projection and renovations in the area that is currently the Exchange Restaurant.

Story continues below advertisement
True North Sports and Entertainment
True North Sports and Entertainment True North Sports and Entertainment
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg SportsWinnipeg JetsWinnipeg hockeyTrue North Sports and EntertainmentWinnipeg Jets TicketsHockey ticketsJets ticketswinnipeg jets bell mts placewinnipeg jets food priceswinnipeg jets ticket priceswinnipeg true north sports and entertainment
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.