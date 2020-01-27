Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

‘Exploding with ability’: B.C. teen with autism replicates BC Ferries to the smallest detail

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted January 27, 2020 9:04 pm
Updated January 27, 2020 9:24 pm
One of Josh Yeung's incredibly detailed BC Ferries models.
One of Josh Yeung's incredibly detailed BC Ferries models. Submitted

Sixteen-year-old Josh Yeung has an unusual fascination with BC Ferries.

For the Port Coquitlam teen, the interest started when he was just five years old.

“When we would go visit my dad, he would spend so much time looking at all the details and asking questions,” his mother, Jackie Yeung, told Global News.

A close-up of one of Josh Yeung’s BC Ferries models.
A close-up of one of Josh Yeung’s BC Ferries models. Submitted

Now he spends about two hours every day making his own ferries — models of BC Ferries vessels he creates from cardboard and other household objects.

Story continues below advertisement

His photographic memory helps him replicate the tiniest of details.

“I memorize some of [them], like the top and then the sides and artwork, but I took a lot of pictures,” said Josh.

Gingerbread construction event celebrates Canucks Autism Network
Gingerbread construction event celebrates Canucks Autism Network

Jackie Yeung says his unusual abilities and interest in BC Ferries made more sense after he was diagnosed on the autism spectrum.

At Whytecliff Learning Centre, where Josh goes to school, teacher Dave Mutnjakovic said the teen’s skills help bust myths about autism.

“They’re kind of taught they have a disability, when in fact Josh is proof they just are exploding with ability,” he said.

READ MORE: B.C. school for students with autism ‘at capacity’ as wait list grows

Story continues below advertisement

When asked if he might pursue a career in construction or engineering, Josh didn’t hesitate.

“I want to work for BC Ferries,” he said.

“Maybe a deckhand position or up on the bridge as first officer.”

PALS school for children on autism spectrum
PALS school for children on autism spectrum
AutismBC FerriesAutism Spectrumbc ferries modelbc ferries model autismferries autismferry autismteen makes ferry modelsteen with autism makes ferry models
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.