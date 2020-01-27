East-end robbery leads to car crash, charges against 2 federal parolees: Ottawa police

Send this page to someone via email

A commercial robbery on Sunday in Ottawa’s east end resulted in a car chase, a car crash and then charges against two federal parolees, Ottawa police say.

Two “armed and masked” men robbed cash from a business in the 2900 block of Mer-Bleue Road in the Navan area shortly after 9 a.m. and tried to flee using a car parked nearby, police said Monday.

Employees decided to chase the two men and a collision occurred between the car the suspects were driving and an employee’s vehicle, according to the police service.

The suspects ran from the crash scene and were arrested soon after by police officers, a news release from police said.

How the two vehicles collided is still under investigation, a police spokesperson said.

Police said two Ottawa men, 41 and 29 years old, have both between charged with two counts of robbery with a weapon, mischief to property, disguise with intent, possession of a weapon and dangerous driving.

The 41-year-old was also charged with theft over $5,000 according to police. Both men are federal parolees and are scheduled to appear in court later on Monday.

In their release, police urged the public to “not engage or pursue suspects who have committed a crime,” saying that residents’ safety if their priority.

“If you are a victim or witness to a crime in progress, call 911 immediately and provide police with as much detail as possible to help police identify a robber,” police wrote.