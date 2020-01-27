Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

East-end robbery leads to car crash, charges against 2 federal parolees: Ottawa police

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted January 27, 2020 2:57 pm
Updated January 27, 2020 3:03 pm
An Ottawa police vehicle parked in downtown Ottawa on May 13, 2019.
An Ottawa police vehicle parked in downtown Ottawa on May 13, 2019. Beatrice Britneff / Global News

A commercial robbery on Sunday in Ottawa’s east end resulted in a car chase, a car crash and then charges against two federal parolees, Ottawa police say.

Two “armed and masked” men robbed cash from a business in the 2900 block of Mer-Bleue Road in the Navan area shortly after 9 a.m. and tried to flee using a car parked nearby, police said Monday.

Employees decided to chase the two men and a collision occurred between the car the suspects were driving and an employee’s vehicle, according to the police service.

READ MORE: Teen stable after sustaining serious injuries in Sunday stabbing, Ottawa police say

The suspects ran from the crash scene and were arrested soon after by police officers, a news release from police said.

How the two vehicles collided is still under investigation, a police spokesperson said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said two Ottawa men, 41 and 29 years old, have both between charged with two counts of robbery with a weapon, mischief to property, disguise with intent, possession of a weapon and dangerous driving.

Video shows scene of fatal Ottawa shooting
Video shows scene of fatal Ottawa shooting

The 41-year-old was also charged with theft over $5,000 according to police. Both men are federal parolees and are scheduled to appear in court later on Monday.

In their release, police urged the public to “not engage or pursue suspects who have committed a crime,” saying that residents’ safety if their priority.

“If you are a victim or witness to a crime in progress, call 911 immediately and provide police with as much detail as possible to help police identify a robber,” police wrote.

Ottawa newsOttawa PoliceOttawa Police ServiceOttawa crimeOttawa robberyOttawa police investigationOttawa police investigate robberyrobbery in Ottawarobbery in Ottawa's east endrobbery on Mer-Bleue Road
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.