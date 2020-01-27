Trial for Hamilton paramedics charged in death of Good Samaritan pushed to November

Send this page to someone via email

There’s been another delay in the trial for two Hamilton paramedics who are charged in connection with the death of a Good Samaritan who was fatally shot more than two years ago.

Christopher Marchant and Steven Snively were both charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life when they treated 19-year-old Yosif Al-Hasnawi near a mosque in the area of Main Street East and Sanford Avenue in December 2017.

A Special Investigations Unit (SIU) report says Al-Hasnawi was shot after he came to the aid of an older man who was being accosted by two younger men.

Witnesses told SIU investigators that the paramedics who responded to the scene accused Al-Hasnawi of exaggerating the extent of his injuries, alleging they took too long to treat him and take him to hospital.

Snively and Marchant were both charged in August 2018 and also lost their jobs as paramedics that same month.

The judge-alone trial was initially scheduled to start at the beginning of January, but it was postponed until April 6 to give lawyers for each paramedic more time to go over additional evidence.

On Monday, that date was pushed back yet again due to scheduling conflicts with lawyers for both Snively and Marchant and with Justice Harrison Arrell, who is presiding over the case.

The case has been adjourned until Oct. 2 and the trial is expected to start on Nov. 24, lasting approximately four to five weeks.

Dale King, one of the men charged with second-degree murder in the case, was found not guilty by a jury in November 2019.