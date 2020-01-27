Neville Buswell, Ray on ‘Coronation Street,’ dies at 77

Send this page to someone via email

Coronation Street actor Neville Buswell, who played Ray Langton on the soap opera, has died at the age of 77.

Buswell died on Christmas Day and an obituary was shared this week in Las Vegas from Las Vegas’s Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery to confirm the death of the ITV star.

The actor first appeared on the cobbles of Coronation Street in 1966 and returned in 1968 as a regular cast member for 10 years.

His character was known as a womanizer among Coronation Street‘s women. He married Deirdre Barlow, played by the late Anne Kirkbride, in 1975.

When Buswell’s character was written out of the show in 1978, he abandoned his wife, their daughter Tracy and headed off to Amsterdam by himself.

His character came back to Weatherfield for a six-week run in 2005 to reunite with Tracy and Deirdre before dying of lung cancer at Deirdre and Ken Barlow’s wedding reception in the Rover’s Return.

After working on Coronation Street, Buswell moved to Las Vegas where he worked as a croupier in the gaming industry and later became a supervisor and manager at a Las Vegas casino.

He also worked in the mortgage business.

Many fans of Coronation Street took to Twitter after news of his death spread.

